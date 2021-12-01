September 7, 1977 – November 23, 2021 (age 44)

Friend to all and a true example of faith and resilience, Janice Jean Callahan passed away on November 23rd, 2021 at the age of 44. Compassionate and caring, Janice created a beautiful network of friends who not only benefited from her light and thoughtfulness, but who cherished the example she set of kindness and inclusion. She had a gift for making new friends wherever she went.

A native of San Diego, Janice graduated from Patrick Henry High School and studied social work and child development at Grossmont College. She loved playing the piano and treasured the memory of her grandmother teaching her to play. She worked for a time for a local law firm, as an executive assistant for a real estate management firm, and her favorite jobs were always working in childcare and with children. Janice was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints single adult community, and in recent years she particularly enjoyed organizing social events to bring people together.

Janice was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Kent and her grandparents, Howard Roy Kent and Barbara Salisbury Maughan Kent.

She is survived by her brother, Joel Curty and sister, Peggy Callahan.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on 12835 Black Mountain Road in San Diego, CA.

There will be a visitation and prayer on Friday, December 10th at 9:00 a.m. at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah.

Interment will follow at the Lewiston City Cemetery in Lewiston, Utah.