Our dear baby boy, Michael Tanner LeFevre, came into this world and returned home to his Father in Heaven on November 29, 2021, in Logan, Utah. Tanner John LeFevre and Cassidy Marisa Anderson are his parents and he will forever be in our hearts. The family will honor him in a private Graveside Service at the Willard Cemetery.

