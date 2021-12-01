May 4, 1964 – November 28, 2021 (age 57)



Patty Jo (Parkinson) Tillman, 57, of Corinne, Utah, passed away unexpectedly at home, Sunday, November 28,2021.

Born May 4, 1964 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas Raymond and Ethel (Thomas) Parkinson.

Patty was a 1983 graduate of Ferndale Area High School.

She married Larry Lynn Tillman on November 10,1998 in the Washington D.C. Temple.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Corinne, Utah. She served as a missionary in the Seattle Washington Mission 1991-1993.

Patty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Patty loved genealogy, animals, gardening and being with her family and people.

Patty is survived by her husband of 23 years, Larry Tillman of Corinne, Utah and stepchildren, Kayla (Taylor) Lancaster and Shayne (Danielle) Tillman, Murrieta, CA; grandchildren, Chloe Tillman and Ashling Lancaster, Sisters, Brenda (Daniel) Zak, Mechanisburg, PA; Nanette Macy, Johnstown; Sandra (Jack) Geisel, Schellsburg, PA; Connie Doepfer, Johnstown and brother- Thomas R. (Kimberly) Parkinson, Berlin, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Tillman was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Dennis Doepfer.

Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Columbia Falls, Montana

