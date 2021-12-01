Randal Ray Roedel passed away at age 71 on November 25, 2021 in Murray, Utah. He was born June 9, 1950 in Great Falls, Montana to William Ray and Mary Roedel.

He graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, ID in 1968. Randal lived many places, some being Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Germany. Randal was married to Dora Rae Ingham, Evelyn Kay Wilkerson, Christine Jean Cooke, and Juana Echeverria at different points in life from which he had his children.

Randal was a hard worker and a jack of all trades he could either do it or figure out how to. In recent years he has been a savior to a lot of widowed and elderly in the Denver area completing various jobs and tasks.

Randal enjoyed many hobbies, whether it was driving somewhere and taking in all the scenery, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, reading articles, helping others, or spending time with his grandkids; he was always busy enjoying himself.

Randal was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in several callings.

Randal is survived by his children, Jeremy Wilkerson, Dorae Roedel, Levi Henry (Tanya), Matt Winder, Marshall Winder, Alexys Roedel, Marrisa Celeste Roedel; sisters, Linda Rae Brown (Jesse), Mary Alene Barry (John), Dani Sue Torres (Arnoldo), Sara Lee Wadsworth (Vaughn), Marla Dawn French (Les); brothers, Steve Roedel (Patty), Michael Roedel (Sherri).

He is preceded in death by his son, Brandon Lee Roedel; father, William Ray Roedel; mother, Mary Edna Roedel; brothers, Jeff Roedel and Andrew Roedel.

A viewing will be held at Rudd Funeral Home (1234 S Main Garland, Utah) on Saturday December 4, 2021 at 11am – 12 pm.

A live stream will be occurring from Randal’s Facebook page.

We will be celebrating his life immediately following the viewing at 162 S 500 W Tremonton, UT 84337.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.