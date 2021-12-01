January 26, 1969 – November 25, 2021 (age 52)



Shaun Hogan Bowles, 52; of Logan, Utah passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Shaun was born on January 26, 1969 in Pocatello, Idaho the son of George and Joyce Hogan Bowles.

He attended Grace High School and then attended Idaho State University.

Shaun was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He sold dog food through a home-based business he started himself. He loved talking to people about their dogs. He made many friends. He enjoyed talking animals or just talking, talking to people.

He loved his diesel truck, his animals, especially his boxer dogs. Shaun loved his 3 grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and family.

Shaun is survived by his wife Dianna Bowles of Logan, UT, and four sons, Brady Shaun Bowles, Tyler Thomas (Carly) Bowles, Travis Rex Bowles, Trace Arviso Bowles, all of Logan, Utah. He is also survived by his grandchildren Xander George Bowles, Ava Toni Bowles and Piper Emma Bowles, and also his brothers and sisters, Rex Bowles, Val Kay Bowles, Randy Bowles, Trudy Bowles, Lonna Anderson and Lorri Fullmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Noon at the Thatcher Williams Ward LDS Church. Family will visit with friends on Thursday morning at the Church from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to services.

Burial will be in the Lago Cemetery in Lago, Idaho.