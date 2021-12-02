Community rallies around Cornish family after fire burns huge haystack

Hay barn fire at Creech Dairy Farm, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

CORNISH — Friends, family and many from outside Cache Valley are rallying behind a Cornish family after a haystack fire at their farm caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The fire was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the Creech Dairy Farm. Flames broke out inside a barn and quickly engulfed over 650 tons of hay.

Fire fighters from throughout the northern end of the valley and Franklin County responded to the fire. As they arrived, flames had already completely engulfed the hay barn.

The blaze then spread to another nearby barn burning straw, equipment, and cattle feed.

The fire completely destroyed both structures. The initial estimate of damage exceeds $350,000.

The Creech farm has more than 300 cattle, including 110 milking cows. With all of the hay and feed destroyed in the blaze, the family is trying to figure out how to keep their herds fed until crops can be harvested again next summer.

In a video message on social media, Colton Creech said that since Saturday, neighbors and other farmers have showed up to help clean up or donate hay. The devastating fire comes in the midst of a hay shortage, with feed prices tripled because of the drought.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family farm. It has already collected more than $43,000. Donations can also be made at any Altabank branch in the name of the Joe Creech Family.

