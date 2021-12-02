John Vernal Facer, 78, passed away November 28, 2021, at South Ogden Post Acute. Friends may join the family December 10, 2021, at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City. The Viewing will be from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. The burial shall take place at Malad City Cemetery.

John was born December 31, 1942, in Ogden, UT, to Vernal and Laurel Facer. John graduated from Ben Lomond High School. After which he served an LDS mission in England. He attended Weber State University in Ogden, UT.

In August 1965, he married Elaine Kay Peterson, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They had two sons: Brook John and Brett James. He later married Sandy Sorenson with her boys: Mike and Troy Tuft; then found his love, Julie Palmer, with her children: Bryan Seamons and Brynn Seamons, which he loved very much.

John was blessed with an even temperament and showed exceptional kindness to all. John was the kind of man that could take a blended family and raise children as they were his own.

He was always ready for an adventure. He loved to travel to Indiana to spend time with his son, Brett and family. He was always up for a quick trip to Mesquite or Wendover and would never miss a family dinner at his son’s, Brook home.

Any day was a great day for a round of golf with his kids and grand kids.

Dad, you will be missed, but forever with us, whether on the golf course, or a crowded family party room, we will save you a place right in the middle. Hold on tight Dad, we will catch up with you later. Until we meet again – lovingly from your family.

He is survived by his two sons: Brook (Lana) of Brigham City, UT and Brett (Leanne) of Columbia City, IN; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Elaine Chadwick.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.