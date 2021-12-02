May 8, 1957 – November 29, 2021 (age 64)

On November 29th 2021, Julia Hammer Francom received her wings and rejoined her Heavenly Father. Julia was born in Rigby, Idaho to Devon & Claire Hammer and grew up in Brigham City, Utah. She attended Lincoln Elementary School, Box Elder Jr. High and graduated from Box Elder High School. Despite her shyness she had many friends.

Julia met Dan for the first time when he knocked on her apartment door on a Friday night to inquire about her roommate. She always joked – “of course I would be home on a Friday night”. They dated for one year before being married in the Salt Lake Temple on Sept. 1st, 1980.

Julia went on to have four incredibly unique children. Her greatest satisfaction came from knowing that the children they raised were all: semi-responsible, usually thoughtful & always kind.

Julia’s greatest joys were tending grandkids, making quilts & attending church with neighbors that she sincerely loved. Julia despised the cold, the dark & the snow, especially when she had to drive in them…However, it did make the warm brite sunshine seem even sweeter after the cold dark nights. She would always say, “I am solar powered”. Julia’s guilty pleasures were getting her nails & eyelashes done & binge watching Andy Griffith & Hallmark movies.

Julia was a reading aid at Providence Elementary for close to 20 years. She enjoyed the children she was able to teach, but absolutely loved the women she worked with. Julia liked the challenge of treasure hunting at antique shops. Her most prized finds were old sewing machines, trunks & fancy hats. Julia loved filling the her home with orchids, lemon trees & other interesting plants. She was trying hard to like hikes, bike riding & camping. She did a wonderful job restoring the interior of their ‘57 Shasta trailer.

Julia suffered from anxiety but she was learning to control it thanks to modern medicine. She also had Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder & was therefore always striving for order & uniformity in her life, but seldom achieving it.

Julia had a genuine love for her Savior & Heavenly Father. She was blessed with an unwavering testimony of the atonement & God’s love for her. She honestly strived to “do what is right” every day. We will miss her.

Julia is survived by her siblings and their spouses: DeVon and Julie Hammer, DeLicia and Dean leach, Kelly and Carrie Gill, Jeff and Debbie, Nate and Joanie. She is also survived by her children: William Greg Francom, Keegan, Dimitri. Whitney and Taylor Crowther and their children – Anya, Jett, Taylee & Dax, Levi Dillon Francom, Landan Eli Francom and Rylan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Providence 5th Ward Chapel, 355 Canyon Road in Providence.

A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.

Burial will be in the Providence City Cemetery.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84173447224?pwd=NkY4UW1j…

Passcode: 538142