May 7, 1943 – November 19, 2021 (age 78)

Patricia Evelyn Johnson, 78 of Smithfield, Utah passed away on November 19, 2021 of causes incident to Covid-19. She was born on May 7, 1943 in Glendale, California to J. Richard Bunn and Violet Viola Bunn. She had one brother, Kim R. Bunn.

She was a high school graduate and worked as a hotel maid, steakhouse waitress and a homemaker. She worked for 11 ½ years for Northrop Grumman running robotics and computers for B-2 Bomber parts. This was a job she enjoyed very much. Patricia lived in many places including Southern California, Colorado, Arizona and 6 locations in Utah. She enjoyed fishing, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and in her younger years loved to water-ski.

Patricia married Clarence D. Johnson in Los Angeles on September 22, 1962. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1972 and they were sealed in the temple in 1980.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and son-in-law.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 3 at 2 PM at the Smithfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cache Valley Mortuary (435-787-8514) to assist the family with final expenses.

Patricia’s Family

Husband

Clarence Johnson (passed away June 2017)

Daughters

Coleen Mejia – Pony R. Mejia (passed away May 2005)

Robin Nuttall – John Nuttall

Grand kids

Christopher Mejia

Kelly Mejia

Blaine Nuttall

Brooke Nuttall

Brice Nuttall

Great grand kids

Savannah Mejia

Kaylee Mejia

Payten Mejia

Brandyn Mejia

Zachary Mejia

Esme Mejia

Tyler Mejia

Amberle Mejia

Evelyn Mejia

Kip Nuttall