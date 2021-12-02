April 9, 1936 – November 27, 2021 (age 85)

Samuel Steven Lower Jr, 85, returned to his Father in Heaven on Saturday, Nov 27, 2021.

Sam was born on April 9, 1936, in Lewiston, Utah to Samuel Steven Lower Sr. and Mary Oka Lower. He was the youngest of 6 children, with 2 brothers and 3 sisters who all grew up on the Lower Family Farm.

He graduated from North Cache High School in 1954, and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Hong Kong, China. He loved the people of China and made a tradition of enjoying Chinese Food every New Year’s Day.

On Dec 28, 1959, he married his loving wife Dianne Dee Peterson in the Logan Utah Temple. He graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned his Master’s degree from the University of Southern California. Sam worked for Hill Air Force Base for many years, which took his family to Utah, California, Japan, Guam, then back to Utah, where they settled in Plain City.

He served as the Mayor of Plain City, a Member of the Stake Presidency for the Plain City Utah Stake, a Bishop, Scout Master, Missionary at the Ogden Genealogy Center with his wife Dianne, and many other church callings.

Sam was very passionate about Family History work & going to the temple as much as he could. He loved attending with his temple group and special needs kids. He loved teaching his family about their ancestors. Each year on Memorial Day he would take his kids or grandkids to cemeteries all over Cache Valley and tell them stories of their ancestors. He also loved gardening and wouldn’t let ANYONE leave his home without a bag of vegetables.

Sam is survived by his wife Dianne, his sister Helen Simmons, brother-in-law, Boyd Maughan, his children Bob (Michele) Lower, Susan (Phil) Burnett, David (Christine) Lower; Dan (Brenda) Lower, and Christy (Houston) Stinson, as well 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve & Oka Lower, his brothers Max Lower, Bart (Donna) Lower, sisters Anne Rhinehart, and her spouses (Harold) Rhinehart & (Clyde) Jardine, brother-in-law, Jack Simmons; sister Mary Maughan, son Steven Lower, son-in-law Clay Christensen, grandson Kelton Lower, and great-grandson Hughes Fisher.

A viewing will be held on Friday, 12/03/2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404.

Funeral Services will be held from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm am Saturday, 12/04/2021 at the LDS Plain City Chapel 2335 N 4350 W, Plain City Utah, 84404.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 10:40 am till 11:40 am at the same location.

Sam’s service will be live streamed, to watch go to his obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com

Interment will be at the Plain City Cemetery following the Funeral Service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.