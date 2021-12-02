May 4, 1957 – December 1, 2021 (age 64)

Cherished wife, mother and grandmother Shaunie Rae Gittins Hansen passed away December 1, 2021 in Preston Idaho, at the age of 64 due to complications of COPD. Shaunie was born May 4, 1957 to Jerry Duwayne Gittins and Eunice Bradshaw Gittins. She was the oldest of 5 siblings. Shaunie loved her brothers and sisters and they remained close into adulthood. It was a favorite family pastime to listen to her tell stories of the hysterical adventures of the Gittins kids.

Shaunie grew up in Smithfield, Utah and attended Smithfield schools and graduated from Sky View High School. In 1974 on Valentine’s Day she married the love of her life Michael Lennis Hansen. Shaunie was a wonderful mother of two sons William and Joey. She was a wonderful mother. Her boys have special memories of spending time with their mother, her open communication style (she was never afraid to tackle any topic even with her sons) and even her direct, but effective, punishments. Outside of being a wife and mother Shaunie’s favorite roles were with the cub scouts. She held many callings with the cub scout organization and loved every moment. She was an excellent example to the boys and spent many hours planning and executing meaningful activities.

She loved the outdoors, camping, swimming and seeing new places. In her last days she spoke often of spending time with family in favorite camping locations and her desire to visit places she has never been before. Shaunie didn’t think there would be anything better than being a mother or spending time with her cub scouts, until she became a grandma. She was an amazing grandma hosting countless outings and sleepovers. There wasn’t anything she would not do for her grandchildren, and her pride showed in every conversation she had with friends regarding her perfect grandbabies. Shaunie passed many priceless traits to her grandchildren the most pronounced was her love of animals. She had many loved cats and dogs over the years and even a ferret named Snoops.

Shaunie was truly one of a kind. Her smile and energetic spirit could make anyone smile and did many many times. She will be remembered for her unconditional love to all and her outstanding strength. In 2013 Shaunie was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, she promised her family the disease would not take her from them. Her strength endured and she beat the cancer living the rest of her life cancer free. Shaunie made many lifelong friends during the 25 years she worked at The Sunshine Terrace Foundation and 7 years at Franklin County Medical Center. Many of these friends still refer to her as the “best boss ever”.

Shaunie is survived by her husband Michael Lennis Hansen of Franklin, Idaho, and two sons William (Sandi), Nibley, Utah and Joey, Franklin, Idaho. Her Father, Jerry Gittins, brothers Craig, Kevin (Debbie), and sister Rebecca Walbeck. Grand Children Kaiden, Devin and Alexys Hansen.

She is preceded in death by her mother Eunice Gittins, both of her in-laws Harold Lennis and Marilyn Hansen, sister Melanie Myers, a sister-in-law Connie Gittins and a nephew Jerric Gittins.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 5th from 5 to 7pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

