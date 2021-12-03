Family of Rep. Blake Moore welcomes newborn son

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-1st District) and wife Jane Boyer are welcoming their newborn son, Franklin Garr Moore.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The family of freshman U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-1st District, has grown by one new member.

“Christmas came early for us,” Moore said, announcing via Twitter that his wife, Jane Boyer, delivered a six-pound baby boy on Nov. 30.

The newborn has been named Franklin Garr Moore.

Moore added that mother and baby are both “doing great.”

Moore is completing his first year in Congress, having been elected in November of 2020 to replace retiring long-term 1st District representative Rob Bishop.

Moore is a native of Ogden who now resides in Salt Lake City.

In his Tweet, Moore said that he and Jane are “bracing for life with 4 boys.”

Newborn Franklin’s brothers are Max, George and Winston Moore.