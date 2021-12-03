LETTER: Unfair statements made about Sky View studentbody

I am writing to you because I think Katy Shoemaker unfairly represented the students and culture of Sky View High School in her statement to KSL News. She said: “I had students reach out from Sky View who were attesting to the racism that they hear every day in the hallways and nobody brings it up because it’s the majority of the students.”*

I am a senior at Sky View High School and proud of it. Like many, I was appalled at the poor taste in costumes shown by a select few of my peers, but that is not representative of our student body. I know the majority of my classmates to be kind-hearted and inclusive individuals and I feel it is unfair for Ms. Shoemaker to portray them as anything else.

She made a sweeping generalization based on the actions of a loud minority. I believe I speak for the majority of my peers when I say I am hurt by the portrayal of our school and student body and I ask that Ms. Shoemaker stop making statements based upon her uninformed assumptions.

-Carter Chatterton

*https://www.ksl.com/article/50295463/utah-school-assembly-addressing-racism-erupts-into-its-own-controversy