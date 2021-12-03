North Logan man arrested for allegedly downloading thousands of child pornography files

LOGAN — A 29-year-old North Logan man has been arrested after police report they found a “large” database of thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices. Tyrrell M. Judy was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday after allegedly admitting to having a sexual attraction to children.

According to the arrest report, Logan City Police officers received a cybertip from the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force in September. It described how an electronic device was allegedly uploading hundreds of child pornography pictures and videos to a file sharing account.

Officers report “the files contained female children ranging from 4 to 12 years of age.” The girls were in various stages of undress and nude. There were also videos of children being raped by adult men.

As the investigation continued, police filed a warrant to search the file sharing account. They received 18 gigabits of information, including 4924 photos and 1588 videos, mostly of child pornography. The material had been organized by name and how old the children were.

Among other files, officers found several “selfie” style photos of the suspect. Some of the pictures were of a male in a work uniform and name tag that said Judy.

Police tracked an internet IP address to the North Logan apartment complex where Judy reportedly lived. They conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle shortly after he left the residence Thursday morning.

Judy was questioned by officers at the Logan City Police Department. He allegedly admitted to being attracted to children, preferably between 12 and 17-years-old. The attraction started when he was younger and reportedly sexually abused. He said he would view child pornography on his cell phone, tablet and computer.

Police searched the devices and found some of the files went all the way back to 2004. In addition to the photos and videos, some of the material depicted cartoon drawings of children being bound and raped.

Judy was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Judge Spencer Walsh set Judy’s bail at $25,000 and ordered him to have no contact with minors or access to the internet. He scheduled him to appear again in court Monday.

Judy spoke only briefly, telling the court he intended to hire an attorney to represent him. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com