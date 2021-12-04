Defending state champs beat Mustangs, 60-37

Photo by Clint Allen

SMITHFIELD – Cedar was up 16-8 after the first quarter before their top two guards got hot and took over the game. Zab Santana scored 14 of his game high 22 point in the second quarter and Ty Harrison scored ten of his 17 in the third. The Reds were up 34-20 at half before pouring on an 18-5 third quarter to cruise to a 60-37 win.

Shots didn’t fall for the Mustangs as they had two single digit quarters. Two straight games Mountain Crest has given up 18 points while scoring a combined five in the third quarter. Preston Lofthouse was the leading scorer again for the second straight night with 11, but was held to just four points in the second half. Seven other players scored for the Mustangs, but no one had more than five.

It was a physical game but Cedar was able to draw the whistles, going 6-12 from the charity stripe to Mountain Crest’s 1-5. The Reds’ size bothered the Mustangs all night and they dominated the glass throughout the game. Mountain Crest had only nine turnovers to Cedar’s 11, but could not generate any transition points.

After scoring a team high 30 points against Sky View, center Arron Munson was held to only six points and all of them were in the first half. Munson, Santana and Harrison combined for 74 of the team’s 85 points in the double overtime loss to the Bobcats. The two guards were the leading scorers against Mountain Crest, scoring 39 of the team’s 60 with none in the fourth quarter.

Coach Chandler Smith will look for his first win at the helm of Mountain Crest against Desert Hills to close out the North vs South Showcase at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Desert Hills lost at Ridgeline 62-49 to open the showcase and lost 50-45 against Sky View in game two.