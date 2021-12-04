Latter-day Saint missionary in Alabama shot inside church

Photo for Michael Fauber (Courtesy: Facebook)

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was shot during an altercation at a church meetinghouse Friday night. Michael Fauber, an 18-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio is currently hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot multiple times.

Church spokesperson Sam Penrod said Fauber was in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills with two other missionaries and a group of people interested in learning more about the Church. A weekly athletic activity was being held and the group was playing basketball in the cultural hall.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m., an unknown male individual entered the building during the activity. Fauber spoke with the man briefly, before the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Fauber several times.

The shooter reportedly fled before detectives arrived. He’s described as being a tall, thin, light-skinned black individual.

Penrod said Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and underwent surgery. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is awaiting additional details from investigators.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief David Agee told reporters there’s no known motive for the attack.

Fauber was serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission since August. His parents were notified of the shooting and traveled to the hospital to be with their son.

Penrod said, “Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

