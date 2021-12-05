November 30, 1995 – December 1, 2021 (age 26)

Holden Clinton Aston, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2021 surrounded by family. Holden was born on November 30, 1995, in Logan, Utah to Clinton and Estelita Aston. He lived in Idaho Falls; Logan, Utah, and then moved to Weston, Idaho, where he grew up on the family farm and loved shooting, four wheelers, camping, kayaking, and anything else outdoors. He attended West Side High School, where he was active in the FFA Organization, raised dairy heifers, and received his American FFA Degree. He graduated from West Side in 2014. After returning from the Ogden Utah mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he attended Bridgerland Technical College and graduated in 2017 in Information Technology. He worked in the food safety department at Lower Foods in Richmond, Utah, and he really enjoyed his coworkers and the work he did receiving and analyzing data for the food production. Holden was an amazing son, brother, and friend to everyone he met. His sharp wit, quick sense of humor, and unfailing strength will be missed by all.

He is survived by his parents, Clinton & Estelita Aston; siblings McKenzie, Bailey, Brady, and Brooke; grandparents Kent & June Aston; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather William Bain; by his grandmother Jolie Bain; and by his uncle Michael Bain.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:30 am in the Weston 2nd Ward Chapel, 27 N. Center Street, Weston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 10:30 am (MST) by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/bm8F5XEstFY

The viewings will be held Thursday, December 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Friday 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Weston Church.

Interment will be in the Weston Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Primary Childrens Hospital