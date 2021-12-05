November 24, 1940 – November 30, 2021 (age 81)

Judith Arlene Brisbin Bartlett, age 81, of Smithfield, Utah, passed away peacefully at Birch Creek Assisted Living Tuesday afternoon, November 30, 2021. Judy was born November 24, 1940 in Cortez, Colorado. She is the second of four girls born to loving PARENTS, the late Bill and Jean Brisbin. All her life, she enjoyed a close friendship with her SISTERS, Billie Jean (Brant) Nelson, Linda (Keith) Nielsen, and the late Christine (Jim) Jarvis. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Bartlett May, 29, 1958 after graduating from Union High School, Roosevelt, Utah. They were blessed with five children, 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. She devoted her life to her family and found her greatest joy in watching them grow. Her greatest accomplishment was her children. She was a loyal friend and a second mother to many.

Judy enjoyed staying busy and loved to be around people and had various experiences in the workplace. She brightened every office she worked in playing many roles, but always the compassionate life coach, before there was ever such a thing. She held the following positions: She was the state president of the Future Homemakers of America from 1953-1954; typist at Thiokol to put her husband through school; co-founder and manager of Alpine Stables; Waterton, Alberta; office and physician assistant for family doctor, Dr. Cal Stewart; physician assistant for podiatrist Dr. Bryce Cook; owner and operator of Country Bouquet Flower Shop Logan, Utah; and a florist for other shops in the area before and after that. She was an exceptional seamstress and she also loved to crochet and did beautiful needlepoint as well. She always liked to keep her hands busy and couldn’t just sit and watch tv unless she was working on a project at the same time. She held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served as Primary President twice. She loved serving the little children so much. She was an avid genealogist, indexing thousands of names; digitizing and sharing hundreds of photos; recording and transcribing interviews with family members; and tirelessly searching for her ancestors. She even took computer classes later in life and offered her services to others who were trying to digitize their family history work. With all of this, her favorite thing to do was getting family together for reunions and other family events.

She is survived by her HUSBAND, Charles Bartlett, their CHILDREN, Greg (Avelina) Bartlett, Julie (Stephen) Crabtree, Dan (Youngsuk) Bartlett, Sandra Bartlett Atwood, and Wade (Pamela) Bartlett, GRANDCHILDREN, Crystal, Tina (Corey), Stacy (Jeff), Jason, Ashley, Clayton (Melode), Wesley, Ashleigh (Austin), Cordell, Tiffany (Joshua), Courtney, Dean (Dayeong), Jessica (Adam), Jennifer (Seung Hyung), Kimball (Lydia), Derek (Brandi), Angus, Bryn, Col (Mackenzie), Daniel, Brianna (Spencer), Cameron (Quinci), Brenden, GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, Kyle, Gunner (Alli), Ben, Dallin, Katie, Thomas, Oakley, Declan, Kaysen, Coulter, Olive, Weston, Sage, Alex, Benjamin, Devon, Isaac, Lydia, Grace, Ruth, Samuel, Joshua, Leon, baby Smith, GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD, Carter, and many brothers and sisters-in-law whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her GREAT GRANDSON, Charlie Bartlett.

11:00AM, DECEMBER 8, there will be a graveside service at SMITHFIELD CEMETERY 300 E CENTER ST followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon for family and invited friends at the Smithfield 21st Ward building 350 S 370 E. Please join us to remember her legacy of loyalty, love, life, and laughter.