Kathleen Kos

It is with the heaviest of hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce that our beloved Kathleen, passed away at home with the comfort of her family by her side. Kathleen believed that death is not a Tragedy. Death is our passport to Glory.

Kathleen was born on April 26, 1943, in Holyoke, MA. and the daughter of Larry and Rita Breault. She had lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Utah. She attended Chicopee High School. She was married for 55 years to the love of her life William and was a very devoted wife.

Kathleen was a very artistic and creative person. Throughout her lifetime she was involved in a number of hobbies, playing pickleball, running 5k and traveled the world to all 50 states and 70 countries. She cruised 257 nights on the Sea. She crocheted blankets and pot holders. Kathleen was an avid Jazz fan.

She was very active in the Brigham City Bible Church. She attended church often and Bible Study regularly. She freely shared her hope and trust in the Lord and Savior. She participated in numerous activities at the Brigham City Community Center. She hosted the “Fun Bus” which traveled from Brigham City, Utah to Wendover, NV.

Kathleen worked at Sickles Inc. in Chicopee, MA. as a technician for production of tv parts, she also worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, CT. as a technician in experimental test, testing jet engines.

Kathleen had taken a lot of pride and Joy when she participated in the “Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Credit Union Pageant”.

Kathleen is survived by her Brother Robert Breault.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City Bible Church, 634 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Graveside Service and Interment will follow at Brigham City Cemetery 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, UT.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

The family wishes to thank Bristol Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brigham City Community Center for The Meals on Wheels program.