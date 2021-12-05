Logan municipal candidates file final financial disclosures

Per state law, candidates in Logan City's Nov. 2 municipal election have filed final financial disclosure reports.

LOGAN – In a final postscript to Logan’s recent municipal election, the mayoral and city council candidates filed mandatory financial disclosure reports covering the last week of that campaign on Dec. 2.

Under Utah election laws, candidates for municipal posts are required to report campaign contributions and expenditures one week before the scheduled voting on Nov. 2 and a final report one month after the election.

Those reports were due from incumbent mayoral candidates Holly Daines and challenger Dee Jones as well as city council hopefuls Amy Z. Anderson, Keegan Garrity and Ernesto López.

Neither Daines nor Jones reported receiving any contributions or making expenditures in the period from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

On Oct. 26, Daines had previously reported self-financing her campaign to the tune of $6,900 with expenditures of $6,825.

Jones had previously reported contributions totaling $5,745 against expenditures of $8,745 for multimedia design, printing and advertising.

During the official canvass of the municipal election in mid-November, City Recorder Teresa Harris reported 4,100 votes for Daines and 2,485 for Jones.

In the last week of the hotly contested city council race, Garrity reported cash and in-kind contribution of $2,015.81 and expenditures of $1,992.52.

Incumbent council member Anderson’s campaign reported last-minute contributions totaling $1,430.81 and expenditures of i$816.36.

The López campaign reported contributions totaling $198.74 and expenditures of the same amount in the campaign’s final week.

In the official canvass of the race for two at-large seats on the Logan City Council, the ballot counts reported by Harris were 4,313 votes for incumbent Ernesto López, 4,237 for incumbent Amy Anderson and 3,733 for challenger Keegan Garrity.

The canvass is the official tally of votes for any given election. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.