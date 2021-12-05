Mark DaBell, 49, passed away on December 2, 2021, in Perry, Utah. He was born on June 17, 1972, in Ogden, Utah, to John Kent DaBell and Linda Dolores Schoenfeld.

He married Crystal Taylor; they had one daughter and later divorced. He then married Karen LuJean Warren on June 21, 2002, in Corinne, Utah. To this union, they added three daughters. Mark had the opportunity to live in many places, such as: Missouri; Rexburg, ID; Brigham City, UT; Victor, ID; Driggs, ID; Alpine, WY; and Perry, UT.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mark worked for Big O Tires his whole life. He worked at the Brigham City, UT, store from 1989 – 2010; Jackson, WY, from 2010 – 2021; and also in Tremonton, UT.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding motorcycles, fishing, but most importantly spending time with his grandson. He was a very proud grandpa. He was a homebody and loved being with family. He enjoyed BBQing. He was a great father and provider for his family. He made an impression on everyone he met.

Mark was preceded in death by his father: John Kent DaBell; two brothers: Michael and Daniel DaBell; grandparents: Jack and Idonna DaBell and Mark and Dolores Schoenfeld; mother-in-law: Babbette Warren.

He is survived by his wife: Karen; daughters: Danielle DaBell (Shyanne), Kori DaBell, Megan DaBell, and Sara DaBell; 1 grandson Takoda: mother: Linda DaBell; siblings: Jeff DaBell (Felicia)Richard DaBell (Dana) Aimee Johnson (Casey), David DaBell (Karen), Aryn DaBell, John DaBell (Jessica), Andrea DaBell (Corey), William DaBell (Dawn), Samuel DaBell, Emily DaBell; father-in-law: Chad Warren; brother-in-law: Colby Warren; sister-in-laws: Kerrie Cazier (Kody), Tammi James, and Tonya Casarez (Julio).

The family would like to give a special thanks to IHC Hospice and Home Care, family and friends, Three Mile Creek Ward Family for their love, help and prayers.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT. Viewings will be held the night before on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service from 1:00 – 1:40, both at Myers Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com