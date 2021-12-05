New Utah Democratic chair said new state maps have actually energized party

utahdemocrats.org

LOGAN — It’s been somewhat of a tumultuous year for Utah Democrats with the announcement of resignation from the sitting party chairman at the time, Jeff Merchant.

A special election recently took place for a party chair, which is an important role, mainly because they can help set an agenda for how the party moves forward into a coming election year.

Newly elected party chair Diane Lewis was in Cache Valley on Friday and on KVNU’s For the People program, Lewis said her background is labor, as she was the business manager of a trades union for about 11 years in Utah, and was a union member for 21 years.

“That’s when I saw from working with the labors union, how important the political realm is. So during my career, I decided to run for office, I lived in West Jordan at the time and I ran for House District 43. That was in 2014, and that was a pretty rough year as you know, we didn’t get a lot of people out to vote that year,” said Lewis.

But with that experience she caught the political bug. Recently the Utah legislature undertook redistricting and Democrats seemed to lose ground and that can be a challenge.

“It is, but you know what I’ve seen, and in just in the last couple weeks is, after those maps were approved and sent out, we have had a lot of calls. It seems that we’ve kind of activated the Democratic party.”

Lewis said people have called them asking what they can do in their county chairs and county party’s in Utah’s 29 counties. She said their base is excited.