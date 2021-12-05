Paul Eugene Stewart

November 30, 2021

Paul Stewart passed away at his home with family on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was born in Hagerstown, Maryland. Paul touched the lives of everybody he met with his kindness and generosity, he will be remembered and missed everyday.

Paul is survived by his wife Judy Hawk, his sons Tommy Stewart (Nakeer Stewart), Randy Perry, Lee Perry, daughter Brookie Perry, grandsons Robert Perry, Bradley Perry, Brandon Haroldson, Alex Perry, Aurthur Lee Perry, granddaughters Amber Perry, Lilly Perry, Anna Whiteside, Leah Mattox, Arley Perry, Brittany Perry, great grandchildren, Odessa Perry, Xavier Perry, Nokoah Perry, Destiny Reyna, Joey Reyna, Janna Whiteside, Aiden Guerrero, his brother Mike Stewart, his sister and brother in-law Debbie and George Pruitt, as well as nieces and nephews, Greg Pruitt, Brittany Pruitt-Griffin, Douglas Stewart and Michael Stewart, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Paul is pre-deceased by his mother Rosealie and Robert Stewart, as well as his older brothers Robert B. Stewart, and Robert S. Stewart, and older sister Robin Lee.

Paul will be remembered daily and never forgotten, we love you Papa Paul.

Services and Viewing will be at Whitney Freewill Baptist Church, 847 Iron Ore Road 29303, Tuesday December 7th, from 6-8PM.