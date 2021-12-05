Tabernacle Christmas concert series to be held in nearby church

Singer/songwriter Craig Mecham will take the stage at the Logan Tabernacle Christmas Concert Series this season at it's new location. It will be held at the 4th Ward building located at 294 N. 100 East..

LOGAN – Cache Community Connections will hold their Logan Tabernacle Christmas Concert & Lecture Series 2021 event even though the Tabernacle is closed for construction. This year the concert will be held in the historic Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward building located at 294 N. 100 East in Logan.

The events are free and family friendly. Masks are recommended.

“It’s been a challenge to find a suitable location to replace the Tabernacle with sufficient seating and other accommodations and features,” CCC member Richard West said. “We hope the community will find this one to be inviting and comfortable.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Ted Erekson will kick off the Christmas programs. He is a master storyteller known for telling stories that make the audience laugh and cry. He and his wife, Meg, are author and illustrator of “My Boy Jesus”.

On Wednesday, December 8 Lori Pulotu, a local singer/songwriter who has performed with some of Utah’s premiere talent including Alex Boye, will sing songs from her recently-released Christmas album.

Thursday, December 9 Musicality, a women’s chorus, will favor the audience with seasonal favorites with added instruments and classic stories.

Friday, December 10 Lezlee Monroe and Tracine Parkinson, sisters, will share music and stories of Christmas and of their mother Barbara Hales, former USU children’s literature professor.

Saturday, December 11 Constance Jenson, a UVU Vocal Performance Faculty member, will perform classical and jazz Christmas favorites with Aaron Foster on piano.

The second week will begin on Tuesday, December 14 with pianist Miho Everitt who will be joined by Jo Hays on flute, Jenni and Mike Whitely on piano and organ, and vocalists.

On Wednesday, December 15 the Logan High School String Quartet’s young, accomplished musicians will share their talents at yearly holiday concert.

Thursday, December 16 Craig Mecham, a well known singer/songwriter/guitarist, will mix life experiences with original music and lyrics.

Friday, December 17 Wood Live Music will take the stage with Bryce & Austin Wood, guitars and Steve Anderson, fiddle, in acoustic Americana soft-rock style of Christmas favorites and original songs.

Saturday, December 18 Jacquelyn & Marc Abbott, a baritone and soprano, are doctorate operatic singers recently transplanted from Washington, D.C. Dallas Heaton, a USU music professor, will accompany.

The series is funded in part by RAPZ tax. For more info visit Logantabernacle.com or cachecommunityconnections.org