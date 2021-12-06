Cache county clerk said the new position is the busiest he’s ever been

Cache clerk and auditor Jess Bradfield talks with Jason Williams on KVNU's For the People

LOGAN — He appeared many times on the radio when he was with the Logan Municipal Council. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Jess Bradfield, in his role as Cache County Clerk and Auditor for over a year now, said this is the busiest he’s ever been.

“We ran for the first time…I don’t know that it’s the first time ever, but definitely one of the few times in the past that we’ve actually run the municipal elections,” he said.

In addition, other cities reached out with help for rank-choice voting in River Heights, Nibley and Newton. Bradfield said there have been many bills concerning elections and election integrity and the county was privileged to work with the sponsor of two of those bills.

“One of them has to do with ballot tracking, we worked on that one with Representative (Dan) Johnson last year. He’s fantastic to work with, he listens, he’s just a solid person. And what it is you’ll get push notifications about your ballot. So when it’s shipped…and you’ll know when we count it as well.”

And then this year they are looking at codifying some of the requirements that should be in place.