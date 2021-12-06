Edwards excited for the start of U.S. Senate campaign for Utah

Courtesy beckyforutah.com

LOGAN — Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Utah, Becky Edwards, was in Cache Valley late last week and on KVNU’s For the People program said the campaign season is here and she couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s awesome, I think it is Christmas and the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving and Valentines, it’s better than all of those things wrapped up together. It’s true because it’s something that means something to everyone of us in this state and nation and it dictates our future. It allows us to do the very thing that has been foundational to the creation of our country which is exercise our right to vote,” she explained.

Edwards said it’s exciting to go around the state and hear people’s energy about doing that very thing.

“You know we have a really unique race coming up here in 2022, the race for the U.S. Senate. It is a unique one for a couple of reasons, first of all this is the first time that we have had a race against a two-term sitting incumbent for the U.S. Senate where we have had both paths to the primary ballot available.”

She mentioned the caucus convention system that has been in place in Utah for a very long time and for several election cycles now the signature gathering option.

Edwards said people have come out of the woodwork to run for the seat currently occupied by Senator Mike Lee, and she thinks there will be many more leading up to the primary next year.