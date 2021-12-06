Hyrum man sentenced to prison for multiple drug and domestic violence crimes

Booking photo for Joshua E. Johns (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Hyrum man is headed to prison for multiple domestic violence and drug convictions. Joshua E. Johns was ordered to serve a term of zero to five years in prison after a judge said he had run out of chances.

Johns was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a global resolution, pleading guilty to assault, attempted burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, all third-degree felonies; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

On April 22, Logan City police officers responded to a domestic dispute, after two complainants reported hearing a woman screaming for help. One of the witnesses reported seeing Johns force himself into the residence. He took the woman and dragged her outside. He then grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a vehicle. As it was leaving, the victim was heard screaming “stop.”

Officers were able to locate the vehicle later and initiated a high risk traffic stop. Both Johns and the victim were safely taken into custody.

The woman told police, she and Johns got into a verbal dispute. However, she denied being assaulted, claiming “it was all a game and Johns was tickling her instead of grabbing her.”

Officers reported the woman had bruising above her right eye. There was also an active protective order in place between the two individuals.

Police obtained a warrant to search the vehicle. Inside they located a red straw containing a white substance.

According to court records, Johns had multiple protective order violations, drug possession and other crimes. He was sentenced to jail earlier this year after pleading guilty striking the same woman with his car.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway said his client has had an explosive relationship with the victim. He suggested that a jail sentence and strict probation would be better than prison.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Tony Baird pointed out that Johns had been convicted of nine criminal cases during the past two years. He said it was obvious that the defendant had both a domestic violence and drug problem.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck explained how she had sentenced Johns to jail and probation before but he still committed more crimes. She said that she believed he could change but he hadn’t taken advantage of any of the opportunities provided by the court before, leaving her with the only option to send him to prison.

