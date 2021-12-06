Lt. Gov. Henderson appoints new state election director

Ryan Cowley will assume the duties of state Election Director in the Office of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Dec. 13.

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new state elections director in the office of the lieutenant governor.

In a move applauded by Cache County Clerk Jess Bradfield, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson appointed Ryan Cowley to that position on Monday.

“Ryan brings a wealth of experience to the office,” Henderson said, explaining the appointment. “I appreciate his willingness to serve the people of Utah in this new capacity.”

Bradfield shared Henderson’s excitement about Crowley’s appointment to the administration of Gov. Spencer Cox.

“Ryan is recognized throughout the country as one of the most knowledgeable of election administrators,” Bradfield explained. “My office supports his appointment 100 percent and we are excited for his leadership. Utah has a good thing ahead.”

Cowley currently serves as director of elections for Weber County. He has 18 years of professional experience in election administration, process management and information technology.

Cowley was one of the founders of the Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service at Weber State University. That organization provides professional certification for election teams across the state.

Cowley also serves on the state’s Voter Registration Database committee and has played an important role in state and local elections for the past 10 years.

Cowley graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in business information systems and also received a master’s of public administration from Brigham Young University.

Given that background, Henderson said Monday that she is “confident that under his leadership, Utah’s elections will remain safe, secure and transparent.”

“I am excited for this opportunity,” Cowley said after his appointment. “As an experienced elections administrator, I know how critical this process is to our democracy.

“I look forward to using my experience to continue the tradition of well-run, secure and accessible elections in Utah.”

Cowley will assume his new duties on Dec. 13, according the lieutenant governor’s staff.