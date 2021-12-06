Nibley man arrested for allegedly trying to strangle woman

LOGAN — A 65-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle a woman last month. Ricky S. Harris was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday.

Harris was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor. The charges carry a maximum sentence to up to life in prison.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Tony Baird asked for the court to hold Harris in jail without bail. He explained how Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a domestic dispute Nov. 24. The alleged victim claimed the suspect threw her to the ground and attempted to strangle her.

The woman described how Harris allegedly wrapped a coat around her neck and threatened to kill her. She was able to later free herself and seek medical care for several broken ribs.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed with Baird and refused to grant Harris bail. She said the initial evidence suggested that if released, the suspect posed a danger to the community.

Harris spoke only briefly saying he could lose his house if he remained in jail. He was ordered to return to court Wednesday.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com