Salt Lake City man pleads guilty to molesting Smithfield boy

Booking photo for Robert De Grey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Salt Lake City man has pleaded guilty to molesting a Smithfield boy earlier this year. Robert G. De Grey accepted a plea deal to an amended charge.

De Grey appeared for a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony.

In June, Smithfield City police officers received a report of the incident. The teenage boy disclosed during a forensic interview that De Grey, a relative, had touched him inappropriately. The suspect had coerced the boy to touch him in a sexual nature also.

The teenager’s mother later contacted De Grey during a recorded phone call. During the conversation, De Grey admitted to molesting the victim.

During Monday’s hearing, De Grey spoke briefly, telling the court he was guilty. He was ordered to be sentenced Jan. 10 and could face up to five years in prison.

