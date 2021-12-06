Two weekend COVID deaths in Bear River Health District are among 32 statewide

FILE PHOTO: mRNA Vaccine. Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

The Utah Department of Health’s Monday COVID report of 32 new weekend deaths from the virus includes a Cache County man between 25-44 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of his death and a Box Elder County man, 45-64, who was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

There have been 3,595 coronavirus deaths in Utah, 186 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Monday’s update also includes 3,457 new positive coronavirus cases from the weekend, which is an average of 1,152 cases each day of the weekend. It leaves the state’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 1,550 a day.

The new report shows 1,432 cases from Friday, 1,166 from Saturday and 912 Sunday. Utah has seen 605,409 total positive cases during the pandemic.

With 1.83 million Utahns fully vaccinated, over 56 percent of the state’s population is fully immunized. There were 17,425 vaccinated during the weekend.

Since Friday the Bear River Health Department found 98 new COVID cases in the state’s three northern counties. The district’s total case count grew to 33,839 and there are now 32,637 considered “recovered”. Within the district 1,570 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Currently 93,759 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated which is nearly 63 percent of the district’s population. More than 200,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Utah’s COVID hospitalizations stand at 502 patients, 11 fewer than reported Friday, and 204 of them are in intensive care units, an increase of five since Friday. Over 26,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus the last 21 months.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10 percent.

The Monday report also shows 23,888 Utahns were tested since Friday and a total of 49,052 tests were conducted in Utah during that time.

Monday’s Idaho COVID update lists 3,970 coronavirus deaths in the state. The new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 308,869. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,768 total positive cases in Franklin County, 738 in Bear Lake County and 592 in Oneida County.