A cappalla artists to headline ‘Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall’

Members of the Florida-based a cappalla group Voctave will appear as special guests during 'Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall' on Dec 9 to 11.

LOGAN – The spirit of Christmas will have an a cappella flavor on the campus of Utah State University this weekend.

The American Festival Chorus & Orchestra (AFCO) will present Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall from Thursday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 11.

In addition to the members of the AFCO, that event will feature the 11-member professional a cappella group Voctave and the festive piano artistry of USU professors Kevin Olson and Cahill Smith.

Founded in 2008 by local impresario Craig Jessop, the American Festival Chorus & Orchestra has become a leading voice in northern Utah by enriching the lives it touches through performance, education and choral artistry.

Milestones for the AFCO include performances of the Britten War Requiem, Brahms’ German Requiem, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, Haydn’s Creation and the Mozart Requiem.

In addition to seasonal festivities like Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall, AFCO often collaborates with the Cache Children’s Choir and performs in a large-scale masterwork production each summer with the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre.

Hailing from Florida, special guests Voctave are renowned for incredibly intricate harmonies and performing with a wide vocal range of five full octaves.

The group was formed in 2015 by music producer and arranger Jamey Ray. With roots in Broadway, contemporary Christian, barbershop, pop and choral music, the members of Voctave have become viral sensations with ranked songs and albums on Billboard magazine charts as well as iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Voctave will perform an eclectic and festive set of songs ranging from tradition Christmas tunes to vintage seasonal pop to selections from holiday film soundtracks, including tunes from their latest album entitled Spirit of the Season.

Local pianists Olson and Smith will also perform keyboard music that is guaranteed to inspire Christmas cheer.

Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall is being sponsored by Cache Valley Bank and Springhill Suites. The venue is located in the Chase Fine Arts Center on the USU campus.

Organizers of the event advise that AFCO members will be wearing face coverings during the holiday concert to protect themselves and request that audience members do the same.

Tickets for Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall can be obtained from the AFCO website at https://americanfestivalchorus.org/about.