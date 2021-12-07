Cristy Michealson Transtrum was called home to our Father in Heaven’s arms on November 28th of 2021 in Pocatello Idaho. She was 68 years old.

Cristy was born on June 14th of 1953 in Montpelier Idaho to Alton and Velma Eborn Michaelson. She was the youngest of the family and stuck out like a shiny penny in a wishing well as Cristy looked very different from her siblings.

Cristy was raised in Saint Charles Idaho where she played in the fields, rode horses, and brought home every injured animal she came across to nurse them back to health. Velma dreaded every time her youngest daughter brought home an animal because if the animal were to pass away, Cristy would take it extremely hard and cry for days if not weeks. Cristy knew from a young age, she wanted to nurture, and heal the Lord’s children.

After graduating from High School, Cristy set her sights on Weber State University and graduated with an Associates Degree in Nursing. She then returned home to her beloved Bear Lake Valley where she practiced nursing at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. The

sacred art of nursing was a joy she lived for in all aspects of her life.

Upon returning to Bear Lake, she later met and married Robert James Transtrum. Robert and Cristy had three children during their marriage, Jamie, Chad, and Lindon. Cristy’s second child, Chad, only needed a body and swiftly returned home to our Father days before Cristy gave birth. Cristy was a faithful and life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She received several callings in the church but none more precious to her than playing the piano in the Primary.

Cristy is survived by her children, Jamie Transtrum and Lindon (ChiVon) Robert Kennedy Transtrum. Cristy is also survived by her siblings, Arthur (Shauna) Michaelson, and Carolyn Michaelson Moore. Finally, Cristy is survived by various nieces and nephews, cousins, and her

beloved grandchildren.

The viewing will be Friday, December 10th from 6 PM – 7 PM at the Saint Charles Church. The second viewing will be Saturday at 10:00 AM – 12:45 PM, followed by the funeral services at 1:00 PM at the St. Charles Church In lieu of flowers, please give donations to the Bear Lake

Memorial Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.