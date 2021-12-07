October 8, 1943 – December 4, 2021 (age 78)



David Evans, alias “Diesel Dave,” passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. Dave was born in Malad, Idaho on October 8, 1943, where he grew up and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, David Evans, Sr. He graduated from Malad High School. He was later employed by the United Parcel Service where he drove semi-truck for many years. He retired at 57 years old to enjoy life with his wife and love of his life Gloria.

People could see Dave drive his Can-Am to Devil Creek or Power House daily with his trusting companion Buddy, his very much loved dog.

Dave was awarded a plaque for saving a human life on June 14, 1981, by Mutual Life Savers. He served in the Logan and Brigham temples for seven years and looked forward to Tuesdays and Wednesdays where he was loved and loved everyone.

He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 50 years Gloria Rosemaree Evans, son David Parry Evans IV (Melissa), daughters Amber Rose Evans and Hollie Denise Evans, brother Dennis Evans (Sherrie), who he loved and spoke of often, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved and adored his family dearly.

Dave was a one in a million man and will be missed by all that knew him. He was always ready with a handshake and a smile. He loved his religion and had a strong testimony. He will be with us always.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday December 10 at 12 noon in the Malad 7th Ward Chapel, 400 North 200 West Malad, Idaho.

Friends may call at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North Thursday night 6-8 pm and Friday morning 10:30-11:30 am prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.