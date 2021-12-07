It is with the heaviest of hearts that our family has to say goodbye to the most amazing Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend, and Grandpa.

David L. Lloyd returned home to his Heavenly Father on December 3, 2021. David was born to Lawrence and Zelma (Kay) Lloyd on October 21, 1947 in Tremonton, Utah. He was born the third of four siblings, DeeLou (Brent) Riser, Steve (Karen) Lloyd, Sue (Cleve) Steed.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Steve, and his daughter Lorie.

On December 17, 1982 Dave married the love of his life Glenda. They have shared 39 of the most wonderful and amazing years together. It is true, words cannot express the love, loyalty, and compassion that they have for each other. Mom and Dave were inseparable. They took the best care of each other no matter the circumstances. A true example of unconditional love.

Dave gained an instant family, four children. Lynette Stokes, Lorie Stokes (deceased), Larry Dean (Bandy) Stokes, and Shelly (Chris) Tanner. They were blessed with ten grandkids, eleven great grandkids, and one great-great grandkid.

Dave always had a deep love for all of his family near or far. He had a very special way of creating unbreakable bonds that will be cherished for all time.

Dave had a great love for Sammie, his mini Australian Shepard. She truly was his best friend, and he was hers.

David was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Bear River High School, Class of 1965. He served in the Army Reserves for six years. Dave was a hard worker. He drove truck for many years, worked at the State Road Shed, and retired from Nucor Steel.

Dave loved sitting in the sunshine, going camping, for rides, spending winters in St George, and being with his wife, family, and grandkids. He took great pride in his home, his pick-ups, and his legacy.

Dave had a massive stroke years ago but that never stopped him. He was an amazing person through and through!

He had a smile that would light up the world. A kind, loving, brave, selfless soul.

We love you so so much. You’re so deeply missed. May your reunion be glorious, until we meet again.

A viewing will be held Friday December 10, 2021 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) from 5-7 pm.

A graveside will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 11am at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery (100 East 1200 South Tremonton).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.