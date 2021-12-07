Domingo Pantoja

May 12, 1942 – December 03, 2021 (age 79)

Domingo and Jodene Pantoja of Idaho Falls Idaho quietly left this life to continue their adventures together. Domingo and Jodene passed just 8 hours apart on December 3rd, 2021 in Idaho Falls Idaho.

Domingo was born on May 12th, 1942 in Hardin Montana son of Faustino and Sanjwana Pantoja Jodene was born on January 11th, 1946 in Hardin Montana daughter of Alvin and Ida Schaffer. Domingo was one of 13 children, Jodene was an only child.

Domingo and Jodene came from a farming and ranching background where they learned the value of hard work and family. They moved to Idaho in 1963 where they worked and raised their two sons, Michael Candelario and Randall Ray.

Domingo and Jodene had a love of life and shared their love of it with everyone they came in contact with, they opened their home to all whether it be for a meal a game or just to sit and visit. They had a love for life that they would share with all who came into contact with them, they loved to dance spend time in their garden and yard, and with friends and family.

Domingo and Jodene had their own businesses a craft store and a lawn care company that they loved mostly because it gave them a reason to socialize with others, it brought them joy to be around people. They will be greatly missed by their sons and remaining family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.