Garland man arrested for allegedly sexting with undercover police officer

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Garland man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexting with an undercover police officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl. Carlos Garcia-Rivera was booked into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest a month ago.

According to the warrant affidavit, Garcia messaged a Logan City Police officer through a social messaging app on Sept. 8. The officer was using a Facebook profile to pose as a 13-year-old Logan girl.

During the conversation, Garcia allegedly asked the officer to travel to his apartment for $150. The suspect even provided the officer his address in Garland.

The warrant stated that when the officer asked if the money was for drugs, Garcia replied that it was for sex. He then asked for a photo of the girl and tried to video chat, before sending a graphic picture of his privates.

The police officer was able to identify Garcia from a recent jail booking photo taken around 2018. It appeared to resemble his Facebook profile picture.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Garcia in 1st District Court. It included one count of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony; and sexual solicitation of a child and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, both third-degree felonies.

Jail records show Garcia is being held on $10,000 bail. He will likely be arraigned before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

