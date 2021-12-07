Logan police looking for suspected car burglar

Photos of man suspected of breaking into an unlocked car in Logan, Nov. 15 (Courtesy: Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN — Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help, identifying a suspected car burglar. The man was captured on camera breaking into a vehicle Nov. 15.

In a social media post, the Logan City Police Department released photos of the suspect. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with logos on it, black shorts and a ball cap

Police allege the man walked up to a white passenger car, parked and left unlocked outside a Logan condo. He reportedly opened the car door and removed several items.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Logan Police Department.

