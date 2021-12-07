Louise Pearl Calton Adamson

Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Louise Pearl Calton, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021, surrounded by loving members of her family. Louise was born August 6, 1931, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Alfred Farnum Calton and Luella Ruth Rigby. She was the youngest of 4, born 8 years after her 3 older siblings.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She graduated from Ogden High School, and was employed for a short time at Hill Air Force Base and spent the rest of her career at Defense Depot Ogden working as an Executive Secretary.

She married Perry Leon Boren and had two daughters Diane and Laura. Which they raised in North Ogden, later they divorced. She moved to Brigham City to be close to her sister and while there married Lloyd T. Adamson in Elko Nevada. They were later sealed in the Ogden, Utah, Temple. They had a huge wanderlust and loved being out in Mother Nature, especially in the mountains, and spent many years camping, hiking, and exploring ghost towns while hunting for rocks. Lousie was a talented gardener and spent many hours gardening in her beautiful yard filled with flowers. Between her rock hounding and her flowers her yard was a show piece.

She enjoyed doing puzzles with friends, crocheting, sewing, journaling …. a family favorite was a journal of funny sayings kids and adults alike would make while mixing up what they were trying to say; example; October 1970, Diane and Laura listening to records … Diane told Laura “Don’t get any sminger fudges on those records!”…. she also loved a good poem, Native American History, and shopping with her friends Jenny and Brady…. they were well known throughout the Logan Valley.

Lousie is survived by her two daughters: Diane Christensen (Verlin), Laura Rhees (Mike). Her grandkids: Angie Bair (Kent), Stephanie Tueller (Chad), Kira Ogden (Josh), Cassie Jo Dove (Michael), Brittany Lee (Derek), Colby Rhees, and Brant Watters (Lindsey), and 16 great grandkids. Stepchildren; William T. (Keliy) Adamson, Sandra (Alvin) Curtis, Linda (Dennis) Sullivan, Kathy (Art) Barten, Mary Facer, and Sharon (Dick) Dickerson.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred Farnum Calton and Luella Ruth Rigby. Her Husband: Lloyd Adamson. Three Siblings: Boyd Calton, Bonnie Calton, and Reed Jr. Calton. Stepchildren: Robert T. Adamson, James C. Adamson, and her beloved cat Whisper.

A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com