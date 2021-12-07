February 20, 1941 – December 4, 2021 (age 80)



Marvin Reese Jones, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Lighthouse at Mission @ Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on February 20, 1941 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Marvin Ranval and Rotha Fawson Jones. Marvin graduated from Box Elder High School in 1959. He graduated from Weber State College in Accounting. Marvin married Dorothy Buckley on June 26, 1964 in the Logan Temple. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2016. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served a mission in South Africa and was a Ward Clerk. Marvin worked and retired from Hill Air Force Base as a Contract Negotiator. He loved fly fishing, catch and release, hiking, mountain biking, puzzles, playing cards and his black cat, BC.

The family would like to thank Mission @ Maple Springs Lighthouse and CNS Hospice for their loving care while living there.

Surviving are two children: Reese Buckley (Dani Love) Jones of Midvale; Janet Jones of Honeyville; one brother, David (Angie) Jones and one sister, Debi Higgins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, one brother, John Jones and two sisters, Mary Kinney and Rebecca Firkins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah and a viewing will be held on Monday prior to the services from 12 Noon to 12:40 p.m.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Marvin’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/marvin-jones-2021