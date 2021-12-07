One of Utah’s 11 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday occurred in the Bear River Health District, a male between 25-44 years of age

COVID-19

Another death in northern Utah was included in the Tuesday COVID report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH). A Cache County man, between 25-44 years of age was hospitalized at the time of death.

There have been 3,606 COVID deaths in Utah with 187 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

More than 1,100 new positive coronavirus cases were included in the UDOH report and 16 percent of those 1,122 were school-age children, which is 15 percent of the new total. Also, the most recent report shows 98 positive cases were were found in Utah’s three northern counties.

There have been 606,531 positive cases in Utah over the 21 months of the pandemic.

In Utah there are 516 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 more than reported Monday. There are 207 patients in intensive care, three more than was reported Monday. There have been 26,340 hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.839 million. There were 16,717 people vaccinated statewide since Monday and over 4.25 million vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday 93,926 in the Bear River Health District are fully vaccinated.

With 6,099 Utahns tested since Monday there are now over four million people who have been tested and almost 7.4 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

The northern Utah total case count grew to 33,839 in the Bear River Health District and 32,637 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,570 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,540 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6 percent.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 3,977 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 309,314 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,772 total positives in Franklin County, 738 in Bear Lake County and 592 in Oneida County.