Raye Jean Connick Burris

Raye Jean passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at home with her husband by her side. She was born on October 26, 1971, to Sydnye T. Connick and DiAnn L. Corsi in Ogden, UT. She attended schools in Ogden City.

She married Brett Barney and they later divorced. She then married the love of her life, David A. Burris, on September 19, 2011, in Brigham City, UT. They were married for 11 wonderful years.

Raye Jean worked as a cook in several care centers and most recently was working at the Heritage Park Care Center in Roy. She also loved working as a dairy hand at Davis Dairy in Corrine.

She loved kids and enjoyed spoiling them. She was an animal lover. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, learning about nutrition and health, and home remedies. She collected many knick-knacks through the years. She loved her husband fiercely and ran down the isle on her wedding day. She loved her family more than anything. She had a good heart and she was always there for those she loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Myers to help with funeral expenses.

Raye Jean is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents on both sides; 4 aunts: Geraldine, Irene, Sally, and Susie; and 2 sisters: Sabra and Dora.

She is survived by her husband: David; sister: Robin Connick; 3 step-daughters: Valerie, Erica, and AnnMarie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Beard’s office for all their care over the years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.