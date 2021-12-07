Stanley Haramoto, Our Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Mentor, and Coach, rounded third and was waved home on Sunday December 5th, 2021. There to give him high 5’s behind the plate was daughter LaDawn Lenkersdorfer. His Parents, Talase (Moon) & Rhoda Haramoto. His sweet Grandmother, Tora Sato. His Father & Mother-in-law, DeLown (Jake) and Garnett Price.

Stan was a Jack of all trades, Master of Most! He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and coaching softball. Stan worked at ATK (formerly known as Thiokol) for 35 years, retiring in 2015. A true brotherhood was formed in those years and lifelong friends were made! Stan was assistant softball coach at Bear River High School for 28 years and just started his 29th year. BR acquired a state record, 10 state championships, which includes a repeat and a 5 peat along the way! Stan was Very Proud of the Bear River Softball program and the girls he coached.

Stan was Humble, True, and Honest. All valuable traits he passed on to LaDawn (Jody) Lenkersdorfer, Bryan (Carlos) Haramoto, Stacy (David) Williams, Wendy (Catherine) Haramoto, Kylie Haramoto (Rich), Kameron (Jaimie) Haramoto. Stan was a kind, loving and forgiving husband to his wife of 52 years, Ryla Ilene Price. The highlight of Stan’s life was his sweet grandkids, Brad (Lexi) and Taylor Lenkersdorfer, Ari and Cooper Roche, Carter Hunt, Maizie and Zuri Williams, Noa and Ellis Haramoto and Great- Grandson Fang (Bubs) Gleed. They are really going to miss Grandpa ordering pizza, buying Taki’s, Cheeto’s and going to the property. They will truly miss Grandpa Stan.

Our family deeply thanks the Doctors and Nursing Staff at both Bear River Valley Hospital and Logan ICU Unit for the care and comfort they provided for Stan and our family.

We’ve lost one of the best for sure!! We will miss him every day until we see him again.

A viewing for Stan will be held Wednesday, December 8th from 6-8 P.M. At the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton).

A viewing will be held Thursday, December 9th from 10:00 A.M. To 11:00 A.M. At the Tremonton South Stake Center (1150 South Tremont Street).

The funeral service for Stan will follow at 11:30 A.M. It will be live streamed.

A special thank you to Tremonton 2nd Ward Relief Society for their compassionate service!

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.