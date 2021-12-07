January 20, 1956 – December 4, 2021 (age 65)



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Tony Steve, 65, passed away from complications of Covid 19 at the Ogden Regional Medical Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 20, 1956 in Ganado, Arizona, a son of Dean and Mabel Steve. He was reared and educated in Brigham City graduating from Box Elder High School. He attended Weber State College studying computer science. He married Linda Marie Haak on August 19, 1976 in Lynden, Washington. Residing in Brigham City, Utah, where they raised two beautiful daughters, Stefanie and Mikala.

After college, Tony was employed with the IRS for 32 years. After retirement, he was employed by First Student driving the bus for Ogden City School District. He also volunteered for many non-profit organizations. Tony was an avid sports player in almost every sport from baseball to bowling and most importantly golf. Every chance he got he was on the golf course. He was also known as Coach Tony to so many kids in the Ogden area. His main focus was spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank Ogden Regional ICU doctors and nursing staff for all the support and care that was provided.

Surviving is his wife, Linda; two daughters, Stefanie (Mike) Flores; Mikala Steve (Joey Amidan); seven grandchildren, Michael (Tasha) Flores; Angel Flores, Taleisa Flores, Skyler Amidan, Talajah Flores, Tristan Amidan, and Tyra Amidan; five great grandchildren, Zeina, Zariya, Amirii, Malyia and Michael Jr.; four siblings, Donald Steve, LeRoy Steve, Vivian Steve and Vennie (Paul) Decker; 2 nieces, Susan and Katie and a very special friend, Vickie Pebley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles and loved ones.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Tony’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/tony-steve

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com