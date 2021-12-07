January 4, 1949 – November 24, 2021 (age 72)

Vivian Lee Smith passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Elizabethtown, N.C., while accompanying her husband on a business trip. Viv was born Jan. 4, 1949, in Sacramento, Calif., to Jack and Pauline Smith. She lived in Carmichael, Calif., until the age of 12. Her family moved to Reseda, Calif., and then moved to Canoga Park. She graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1967 and married her sweetheart Harold “Reid” Smith on Jan. 13, 1968, in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 19. They moved to Liberty, Miss., where her husband had served a church mission. She had six of their eight children while they lived in Southwest, Miss. They moved to Baker, La., for a year and then to Poulsbo, Wash., with her husband’s employment. While living in Poulsbo, they welcomed another child. The family moved to Vanderhoof, British Columbia, Canada, for a year and then moved to the Clearwater Valley (Kamiah and Kooskia). While living in Kamiah, they welcomed their last child. They have resided in the Clearwater Valley for 35 years.

Viv was a loving mother and devoted wife. She had a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and His atonement, and loved to serve others. Some of her service included callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Primary, Young Women’s and Relief Society organizations.

Viv was preceded in death by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold “Reid” Smith; eight children, Marie (Jeff) Waite, Renee (Lance) White, Lisa (Paul) Alder, Reid (Naomi) Smith, Shauna (Ben) Wise, Leo (Rachel) Smith, Weston (Desire’e) Smith, and Russel (Melinda) Smith; 33 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and viewing will be held Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Newton, Utah.

The viewing will start at 11:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:15 p.m.

A memorial service will be held in Kooskia at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.