16 new COVID deaths in Utah include two in Northern Utah

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

With 16 new COVID deaths listed in the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday report, there have been 3,622 lives lost to the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. Included in the new report are a Box Elder County man, between 65-84 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death as was a Cache County man, also between 65-84 years.

In Utah’s three northern counties there have been 189 coronavirus deaths.

Statewide COVID-19 statistics indicate 1,423 new positive cases since Tuesday including 72 in northern Utah. That increases statewide coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to 607,954.

The Bear River Health District’s total case count grew to 33,950 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Currently there are 32,804 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,581 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Infections among children in grades K-12 amount to almost 17 percent of Wednesday’s total cases (240 to be exact). To date, over 77,000 children ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 10,920 Utahns tested since Tuesday and now more than four million people have been tested and more than 7.4 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,416 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7 percent as is the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” 10.4 percent.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.85 million, over 56 percent of the state’s total population. Currently 94,064 in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 201,100 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Wednesday 521 patients are hospitalized in Utah, five more than were reported Tuesday. With 199 of those patients in intensive care units, that is eight more than on

Tuesday. There have been 26,416 Utahns hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update shows 3,995 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 310,010. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,776 total positive cases in Franklin County, 740 in Bear Lake County and 593 in Oneida County.