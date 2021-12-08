The Tabernacle Choir Hits No. 1 on Billboard Charts for 15th Time

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

SALT LAKE CITY – The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square hit the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard’s Classical Traditional chart the week of November 27th with their newest album “Christmas Best.” This is the 15th time the Choir has received the top honor for one of its recordings.

The commemorative Christmas album is a compilation of favorites from the past fifteen years of Christmas concerts. The album showcases the Choir and Orchestra in a festive one-hour collection.

Choir President Michael O. Leavitt hopes that the Christmas songs on the album will touch hearts and homes everywhere. He said, “The Choir’s mission, especially at Christmas, is to help people feel closer to the divine and to help them sense the great love God has for all his children.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, conducted by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, is a 360-member choir that has performed through the world at acclaimed concert halls, on television and radio broadcasts, and through a growing digital presence. The Orchestra at Temple Square is a 150-member, all-volunteer symphony orchestra organized in 1999 to accompany the Choir.

Wilberg, the choir’s music director explained how they selected music that is both inspirational, time-honored, and faith-promoting. He said, “If there is anything the Choir is known for it is the tradition of bringing the joy of Christmas music to its listeners. We are pleased at the response the recording is already receiving.”

“Christmas Best” is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, You Tube, Pandora, Amazon Music and for purchase at Deseret Book and DeseretBook.com.

