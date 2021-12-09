Earlene J (Ansley) Hill unexpectedly passed away on the 2nd of December, 2021, she was surrounded by her beloved doggies.

Earlene was born on May 7, 1943, and raised in the Ogden area, the daughter of Earl & Elizabeth Shafer. Earlene was the oldest of 9 siblings.

Earlene married and later divorced Dan W Ansley (deceased) they had two sons, Danny and Cory Ansley. Earlene later married Blake Hill (deceased) who had two children from a previous marriage, Raigon & Shane Hill.

Earlene worked for many years at Volvo White Heavy Truck Mfg., in Ogden, UT. She moved to Perry City where she grew her own fruit and ran Hills Fruit Stand, she was known for her award-winning peaches and huge black berries. While living in Perry she developed Hill Haven Subdivision with her husband Blake, she also helped develop Cherish View Subdivision with her sons Danny and Cory. Her greatest joy was rescuing and caring for many dogs and cats. Earlene enjoyed gardening (she was known for having a green thumb). She enjoyed making Christmas Wreaths and other Christmas decorations for family and friends, she also enjoyed collecting antiques. She loved driving hot rods, her most recent was her silver corvette.

Earlene is survived by her sons: Danny (Mischelle) Ansley, Cory Ansley (Debbie Gord). Seven siblings: Sharon Seifert, Sue (Mike) McDowell, Sandy (Ron) Christensen, Buck (Sherrie) Shafer, Bob Shafer, Monty Shafer and Shaunda Young. Four grandchildren: Brody (Alyssa) Ansley, Shaylynn (Kyle) Guthrie, Haley (Brad) Young and Jadon Ansley. Five great-grandchildren: Lakelyn, Kameron, Chandler, Riley and Bentley.

Earlene is preceded in death by her parents: Earl & Elizabeth Shafer and one brother: Dave Shafer.

Following Earlene’s wishes we will have a celebration of life that will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Four Paws Rescue, PO Box 422 Millville, UT 84326, http://www.4paws.petfinder.com/ 435-770-5245 (Lisa).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.