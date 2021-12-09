Jury trial set for Mendon man charged with allegedly raping woman in March

First District Courthouse in Logan.

LOGAN — A trial date has been set for a 22-year-old Mendon man accused of allegedly raping a woman at his home earlier this year. Abraham D. Edlund was originally arrested in April and later released after posting bail.

Edlund participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with rape, a first-degree felony; and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

Prosecutors claim, Edlund raped the 19-year-old alleged victim on the evening of March 19. The woman had reportedly met the suspect on a dating app and had gone out once previously.

During the second date, Edlund reportedly supplied her alcohol, to the point she became sick. Later, he allegedly raped her while she was laying on a couch. The incident occurred after she claimed to have told the suspect several times that she didn’t want to have sex with him.

As the Cache County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case, the alleged victim made a recorded phone call with the suspect. During the conversation, Edlund reportedly blamed his actions on being drunk and not thinking straight. He also said, the woman looked so beautiful, he couldn’t help himself.

During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Shannon Demler asked for the jury trial after prior negotiations with prosecutors failed. He had previously claimed the alleged victim might not have had a clear recollection of what happened on the night of the alleged rape because she was intoxicated.

Judge Brian Cannell set the three day jury trial to begin Feb. 16. He ordered Edlund to appear for a final pretrial conference Dec. 22.

Edlund didn’t speak during the short hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

