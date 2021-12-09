December 23, 1965 – December 6, 2021 (age 55)

Our beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Kirt William Hoggan, passed away at his home in North Logan on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Kirt was born during the Christmas season on December 23, 1965, in Logan, Utah, to L. Brent and LaConna P. Hoggan. He was educated in the Cache County School District, graduating from Sky View High School in 1984.

Kirt loved football and played for the Sky View football team as a quarterback and running back. After his high school graduation, he served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Taiwan. One highlight of his life was when his father brought his favorite horse, Beige Boy Cache, down to the Salt Lake airport to see him off on his mission. Kirt was able to ride Beige Boy in the airport parking lot before boarding the plane to Taiwan.

Kirt earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University in business and was an entrepreneur his entire life. He was also an accomplished farmer and ran the family farm in North Logan. His hay fields were a delight to see.

He married Suzanne Soule on January 23, 1993. They later divorced. Kirt raised their son, Kirt James (KJ), who was the light of his life. The two of them were best buddies and spent many hours working and playing together. After KJ married, they continued the tradition of meeting every Friday for lunch to stay connected. He delighted in recently becoming a grandfather to Kason Louis Hoggan. Kirt was the light of his own father’s life.

Kirt was a caring and devoted father and son. He was a hard worker and spent his entire life caring for his parents and working and overseeing all that needed to be done on the Smiling H Ranch. He took meticulous care of the fields and was never happier than when on a tractor or a swather. Many hours were spent moving sprinkler pipe, baling and hauling hay, working the fields, and caring for the horses, homestead, and barnyard. He taught himself how to weld and welded the pipe fencing on the ranch.

Kirt was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His life was one of sacrifice and service to all he knew. His family remembers the time he played Santa at the family Christmas party and delighted us all. He was there to plow snow after every snowstorm for neighbors and friends with his beloved tractor. He looked out for so many. His easy smile and contagious laugh endeared him to all.

Kirt served as the president of Cache Highline Water Association and North Park Irrigation Company, and he spent many long hours resolving and working out water issues. He had a gift for detail and organization. He was a meticulous record keeper. The people of North Logan will miss seeing him riding his red four-wheeler back and forth from the Smiling H Ranch to his home, mowing the mow strips, and running farm machinery in the fields along 2500 North.

He is survived by his parents, L. Brent and LaConna Hoggan; son KJ (Aubrie) Hoggan; grandson Kason Louis Hoggan; siblings Robinette (Bill) Jensen, Brad (Dacei) Hoggan, Paul (Kari) Hoggan, Christina (Gary) Folsom, and Julie (Stacy) Nelson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Great thought and consideration has gone into how to pay respects to Kirt given the current pandemic climate. Our family has personally experienced the impact of COVID-19 and believe it to have come from a large gathering. In light of this, we ask that all who attend please wear a mask and keep physical contact to a minimum. Sanitizer and masks will be available and are encouraged to be used by everyone in attendance. Please let us honor a great man’s memory by doing all we can to prevent someone else’s family from experiencing any heartache.

With that being said, funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the chapel located at 1650 East 2600 North, North Logan.

A viewing will be held on Friday evening, December 10th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, and prior to the Saturday services from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

Burial will be in the Hyde Park Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.